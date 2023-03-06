 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani stuffs power plant With $1 billion debt that won’t go down

Bloomberg
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

The Mundra Thermal Power Plant — and its debt, that appears designed to shield Adani Power from extraordinary writeoffs — exemplifies this balancing act, where a single asset writedown could have cascading ramifications

Gautam Adani

Few places encapsulate the questions swirling around billionaire Gautam Adani like the Mundra power plant — a coal-fired colossus that for years has burned through money.

This crown jewel of his power company, which can light up millions of homes, has more liabilities than assets and has run up $1.8 billion of losses. To paper over the deficit, Adani has deployed more than $1 billion of creative debt-financing and reassured investors and lenders that profits will come soon.

But Adani Power Ltd.’s auditor can’t fully make sense of the math underpinning this claim — and neither can accounting experts who spoke with Bloomberg News.

The divergence is a microcosm of the battle playing out in real time and spectacular fashion between Adani’s sprawling empire and investors swayed by Hindenburg Research’s claim that the Indian tycoon is behind “the largest con in corporate history.”