Adani calls off FPO, says will return money to investors

Adani Enterprises said on February 1 that it has cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) and will return money to its investors amid ongoing controversy after American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 1, 2023 has decided, in the interest of its subscribers, not to proceed with the further public offer (FPO) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore of face value Rs 1 each on partly paid-up basis, which was fully subscribed," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Enterprises said that the decision was taken amid the fluctuations the group's stocks saw during the day's trading.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling. Thank you," Adani said in a press statement.

Moneycontrol News