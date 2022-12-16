 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACME Group forays into wind power with 50 MW project in Gujarat

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

The group has forayed into the wind power business and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), a company statement said.

ACME Group on Friday announced its foray into the wind power sector with a 50 MW project in Gujarat.

At present, ACME operates solar power plants in 12 states and supplies electricity to 13 state discoms.

"ACME Group wins its first 50 MW grid-connected wind power project. This is a significant milestone as the company gears up to provide solar-wind Hybrid and RE RTC power. This is in line with ACME Group's vision to become a prominent RE RTC player," ACME Group Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Kashyap said.

The company was awarded the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process for electricity procurement from grid-connected wind power projects.

The project should be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the PPA.