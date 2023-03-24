 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cost optimisation in focus, moderation in growth expected: What Accenture's results mean for Indian IT companies

Haripriya Suresh & Debangana Ghosh
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

One analyst felt the layoffs are a correction that was inevitable as an overheated talent market cools off. Another emphasised that they were aimed at cost cutting because of the need to maintain margins.

Accenture

Indian IT companies are likely to focus on cost optimisation, going forward, analysts said, after Accenture reported its numbers for the quarter ended February 28. The company also announced that it is going to lay off 19,000 employees over the next 18 months, including over 800 of its 10,000-plus leaders. CEO Julie Sweet said the company is going after structural costs to ensure that it is in a better position.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Accenture’s results and outlook indicate that the demand environment is slowing down, with the nature of demand shifting to a mix of cost takeout and discretionary deals, as opposed to previously when discretionary deals led spending.

Kotak expects IT companies “with strength in addressing discretionary and cost take-outs, and heft in managing complex core modernization programs” to benefit.

The note said that the current demand environment favours those with strength in certain types of programmes and core modernisation. However, high exposure to the banking and financial services segment can impact growth for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, LTIMindtree, and Mphasis.