Absolutely not: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan on whether single-digit growth will be the new normal

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

In terms of growth rate, while TCS is expected to end FY23 with a growth rate of over 13%, analysts at Kotak expect a moderation in growth in FY24 to 8.1% amid an increasingly slowing demand environment.

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief executive and MD Rajesh Gopinathan asserted that single-digit growth will not become the new normal as he believes the macroeconomic issues in Europe and US are transient in nature that will get resolved.

Gopinathan was confident about double-digit growth will return to the industry, even as analysts have predicted a great reset for the IT sector after a period of aggressive pandemic growth and hiring.

In an interview with Moneycontrol after the company’s third-quarter earnings, he was upbeat about growth from a medium to long-term perspective.

On whether things will get worse before it gets better, Gopinathan said, “I think the answer to that is no, it’s likely to stay where it is. And then probably get better is our expectation. The current hesitancy will continue for some time and from there it will improve.”

“The US especially, the whole macroeconomic situation is likely to be for a shorter period. And by the time we are a few months or a quarter two into the next year, we should see a much-improved outlook and return to more normal growth rates there.”