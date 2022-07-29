'Absolute rubbish': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal denies report of merger talks with Uber

Cab aggregator platform Ola’s CEO and Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on July 29 junked all reports of a possible merger with competitor Uber and said “we will never merge”.
Rubbishing the report in a business daily that claimed that Aggarwal met Uber executives in San Francisco to discuss a merger, he said: “Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India, they are welcome to! We will never merge.”
However, it may be noted that both companies have held talks on those lines in the past with common investor -- Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank – pushing them for a merger. While the deal fell through, talks of a merger had reportedly resurfaced after the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the prospects of the transportation industry.