 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Exclusive| A bot can replace 50 ordinary people, but not one extraordinary person: Rajiv Bajaj

Moneycontrol News
Feb 18, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

To a chatbot-generated poem, the CEO of Bajaj Auto had an inspiring response.

Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj is credited with transforming the company into a truly global player.

“A robot can replace the work of 50 ordinary men but not one extraordinary man,” Rajiv Bajaj, in a conversation about the possible invasion of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Moneycontrol has been experimenting with various formats that ChatGPT can generate and, as part of that, we asked the bot to generate a poem about the CEO of Bajaj Auto.

Also read: Bajaj-KTM collaboration launches one millionth bike

Here is what it wrote: