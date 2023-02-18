“A robot can replace the work of 50 ordinary men but not one extraordinary man,” Rajiv Bajaj, in a conversation about the possible invasion of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Moneycontrol has been experimenting with various formats that ChatGPT can generate and, as part of that, we asked the bot to generate a poem about the CEO of Bajaj Auto.

Also read: Bajaj-KTM collaboration launches one millionth bike

Here is what it wrote:

“Rajiv Bajaj, a name known far and wide In the world of business, he's a true guide Related stories Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Zapkey launches home sale guarantee programme for homebuyers in Mumbai

Design trends 2023: How to zhuzh up those boring walls Leading Bajaj Auto with skill and flair He's taken the company to great heights, with care. Inheriting a legacy from his father's past Rajiv forged his own path, one that would last Innovating, experimenting, taking risks A man with a vision, not afraid of any twists. With Pulsar and Chetak, he made his mark Creating bikes that lit up the dark Always looking to the future, he never rests A true visionary, one of the very best. Under his leadership, Bajaj Auto grew Into a force to be reckoned with, that's true His brilliance and foresight helped it rise To become a brand that everyone admires. So here's to Rajiv Bajaj, a true inspiration A leader, a mentor, and a true sensation May he continue to shine, with all his might And lead Bajaj Auto to even greater heights On sharing the bot-generated poem with him on a private chat, Bajaj was wowed but, a few minutes later, he came back with a better written one. Bajaj had shared the bot's poem with a poet friend Komal Khilnani, who is published in Rhymes of India, and Khilnani came back with lines she had written. Her poem outdid ChatGPT's with sharper lines and a deeper understanding of his work, and she had done this in minutes. Here is what she wrote: “In India's land of wheels and steel, A man named Rajiv Bajaj did feel The call of destiny to create A legacy that would innovate. He looked at the two-wheeler scene And saw a gap that had not been Filled by any machine or brand, And so he put his mind to plan. With vision bold and courage strong, He made the Chetak, a classic song Of style, reliability, and grace, A scooter that would win the race. But Bajaj didn't stop there, He knew that he could still dare To push the limits even more, And so he made the Pulsar roar. A powerful machine that could fly, A bike that could make you feel alive, It changed the game and set the pace, A legend that will never fade. And so we honor Rajiv Bajaj, For his spirit and his dream that saw The birth of two machines so fine, That they will live on for all time” Along with sending her poem, Bajaj said, “Reminds me of what I once read… a robot can replace the work of 50 ordinary men but not one extraordinary man (or woman in this case)”.

Moneycontrol News