This Bengaluru firm is using 3D printing to power ISRO's Gaganyaan. Here's how

Aihik Sur
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

Bengaluru-based Ankit Aerospace manufactured the prototype of a 3D- printed grid fin, a type of flight control surface to be used for the upcoming Gaganyaan or human spaceflight mission

(L) ISRO chairman S Somanath and (R) Ankit Aerospace CEO Ankit Patel at Aero India, Bengaluru with the 3D printed grid fin

Bengaluru-based Ankit Aerospace handed over the prototype of a 3D-printed grid fin, a type of flight control surface to be used for the upcoming Gaganyaan (human spaceflight) mission, to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 13.

The 3D-printed grid fin will now undergo a series of strength and tensile tests. If ISRO is satisfied with its results, the company will be asked to manufacture four more of these grid fins, which are made from titanium wires, Ankit Patel, founder and CEO of the company told Moneycontrol.

The grid fin was handed over to ISRO at the Aero India event in Bengaluru.

In the Gaganyaan mission, grid fins will be used in the crew module which will sit on top of the rocket. "In case there is an aborted launch, or if there is something wrong with the launch pad, the first priority is to secure the astronauts," Patel said.