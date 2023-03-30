 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The new Hyundai Verna: Can its sensuous sportiness make sedans popular once again?

Rana Chaudhury
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

The latest Verna is more expensive than the older car by a couple of lakh rupees, which at face value is quite a lot. Even so, you do get a lot of car for that money – safety and convenience features, ADAS, more space, better build and practicality and far better engines.

Here’s an astonishing fact. The cheapest diesel sedan being sold in India today is a Mercedes-Benz A200d, which can be yours for the princely sum of Rs 44 lakh, ex-showroom. That’s right – if you want a cheaper diesel-powered sedan, you can only buy one from the used-car market.

This is a result of various emissions-based rulings in India over the years, which have made it difficult for manufacturers to make small-capacity diesel cars adhere to these norms without making the engines extremely expensive.

So the all-new Verna comes with a petrol engine only, like every other car in its segment.

Sedan sales have dwindled in India to a point where there’s a question mark hanging over the segment, but Hyundai is bullish – it wants to sell twice as many of the new Vernas as it did the previous generation model, and it thinks the segment has scope to grow. To that end, it’s gone all out with the 2023 Verna, which is longer, wider and more packed with tech and features than its predecessors.