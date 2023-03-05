 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report: 2023 BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine

Parth Charan
Mar 05, 2023

Ultra-smooth powertrain, extra legroom and an upgraded cockpit continue to keep the 3-Series Gran Coupe ahead of the segment

Diesel powertrains have, in the wake of the dieselgate scandal, been unnecessarily vilified. In their compliance with Bharat VI emission norms, the humble diesel motor is quite the unsung hero, producing far less CO2 than its petrol counterpart, and, thanks to the diesel particulate filter, negligible particulate matter. While some luxury car manufacturers have relegated the diesel engine to the scrapyard of their past, others know they’ve come too far in perfecting the technology to let go of it just yet.

BMW’s oil burners are, in this regard, peerless. This is high praise, yes, especially given the exalted company it keeps. But there’s a palpable smoothness to the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel in the updated BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine that left me gobsmacked. Maybe it’s been a while since I drove one of these, but within seconds of having buried the throttle I found myself experiencing the sort of power delivery that didn’t have me pining for petrol performance. That’s just one of the main attributes that makes the 320 Ld a benchmark of sorts for the segment it operates in.

But which segment is that? At an eye-watering Rs 59.9 lakh, the 3 GL is on the pricier end of the spectrum. But even then, it comes out shining brightly because it cleverly offers the sort of legroom you’d have to pay a fair bit more for in a Mercedes-Benz. This is because when it comes to the Indian market, even in the luxury segment, the idea of more for less works wonders. And the 3 GL brings more legroom, the sort found in larger, plusher cars, to one of its sportiest sedans. And in doing so, arguably negates the need to move to a more expensive segment.