Specs comparison: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

Stanford Masters
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is unique in design and while it closely matches the EV6 in terms of powertrains, there are some key differences between them. The other contender in this space is the Volvo XC40 Recharge with its pure SUV styling.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Hyundai has finally taken the wraps off the Ioniq 5 for the Indian market. Right now, there are a number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the market, both in the luxury segment as well as on the budget side. The luxury segment mainly features electric SUVs and sedans while the budget segment has cars such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV from the Tata stable, so it’s fairly varied. In the Hyundai Ioniq’s segment, too, there are a number of electric vehicles for the Indian market. But in terms of price, the Ioniq mainly goes up against its sibling, the Kia EV6, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Design and dimensions

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 are two very distinct offerings in this regard. Both cars are essentially hatchbacks, and while the dimensions vary a bit, the real difference is in the styling. While the EV6 features cleaner design elements and smoother curves that come from modern-day car design, the Ioniq 5 veers more towards the retro side with crisp straight lines and sharper corners. Even lighting elements, although using LEDs, are square pixel-style units that give it an old video-game vibe. The Volvo XC40 Recharge, on the other hand, is a straight-up compact SUV and gets the styling to match with a flat nose, tall stance and square-ish proportions.

Where these cars are more or less matched in dimension, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has the longest wheelbase here at 3,000 mm but in terms of length is just a bit shorter than the Kia EV6. In pure numbers, the Ioniq 5 measures 4,635 mm, 1,890 mm and 1,625 mm in length, width and height respectively. The EV6 on the other hand measures 4,695 mm x 1,890 mm x 1,570 mm and gets a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. As for the Volvo, it is the shortest but tallest car here, measuring 4,440 mm, 1,863 mm and 1,652 mm. It also gets the shortest wheelbase at 2,702 mm.

Powertrain