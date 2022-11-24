 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PMV, Gensol, OSM eye sub-Rs 8.5 lakh e-car market

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

With the electric cars still being priced at Rs 8.5 lakh and above, new-age startups are sensing an opportunity in the Rs 5-to-8 lakh passenger vehicle segment, in which all available models are petrol-fuelled.

Companies such as Gensol Engineering, Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV) Electric and Omega Seiki Mobility, etc., are working on models to take on petrol-driven hatchbacks in that price range.

For instance, PMV electric has unveiled its first flagship 2-seat microcar EaS-E and received over 6,000 pre-bookings from domestic and international customers.

The company claimed that it has created a new category of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) in the fast-expanding electric vehicle (EV) space with the unveiling of EaS-E, priced at Rs 4.79 lakh for the base model for the first 10,000 customers.

PMV Electric founder Kalpit Jain said: “We anticipate the market size for purpose-built vehicles to be close to 50,000 vehicles annually.”