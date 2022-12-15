Piaggio India brings in new range of Ape E3Ws, but says no plans to diversify into E4Ws

In its bid to widen its offerings in the electric three-wheeler (E3W) space, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has launched two new electric 3-wheelers — Ape E-City FX Max in the passenger segment at Rs 3.25 lakh, and Ape E-Xtra FX Max in the cargo segment starting at Rs 3.43 lakh (both ex-showroom Pune).

While launching the model, the company claimed that there will be a 30 percent improvement in the on-road driving range — 145 km (± 5 km) per charge for passenger vehicles and 115 km (± 5 km) per charge for cargo vehicles as compared to its current line-up.

A fixed battery solution is available for both models. Going forward, a swappable battery solution for the new FX Max will also be available soon.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our team of engineers has designed the new Apé FX Max range to ensure optimum value for customers through the better range, grade ability, and load-carrying capacity, as well as providing a competitive total cost of ownership.”

The new products will be taking on Omega Seiki Mobility’s Stream in the passenger segment and Rage+ in the cargo segment and some other models in this segment such as Mahindra Treo Zor, Euler HiLoad EV, Keto Motors' ETO Bulke, GMW's Taskman SmartAuto, Kinetic Green's Safar Star 400 L5, Altigreen's NeEV, etc.

Piaggio India also claimed that there will be enhanced grade ability -- 20 percent for passenger variants and 19 percent for cargo variants and a warranty — up to 175,000 km for passenger vehicles and up to 150,000 km for cargo vehicles

When asked about the company’s plans to diversify into electric four-wheeled commercial vehicles, Graffi said, “We have no plans to get into that space. There is already a huge demand for electric three-wheelers and we aim to sharpen our focus on that segment.” He also made it clear that Piaggio has no plans to develop a dedicated assembly line for batteries. “We continue to forge alliances with specialist players who are supplying batteries to us. We intend to remain an Original Equipment player in the long term.” The wholly-owned subsidiary of Piaggio revealed that this new range of E3Ws is fully assembled by an all-women team at its Baramati factory. Sudhanshu Agrawal, EVP and Business Head - EV, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “Both variants have been manufactured with extensive customer feedback and more focus has been given to the vehicle range and performance on different road conditions.” When asked about the company's market share in the E3W space, he revealed, "As per Vahan data, the L5 category of vehicles is witnessing sales of 22,000 units per annum out of which we have a market share of around 45 percent." The L5 category of vehicle is a three-wheeler vehicle with an engine power surpassing 0.25 kW if fitted with an electric engine. According to a report by NITI Aayog, the E3w segment contributes to 79 percent of the overall EV presence in India and is driving the electrification of the Indian automobile industry. Furthermore, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant asserted that India must target 100 percent electrification of two- and three-wheelers in the next four years as these segments will lead the country's green mobility revolution.

Avishek Banerjee

