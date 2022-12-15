 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Piaggio India brings in new range of Ape E3Ws, but says no plans to diversify into E4Ws

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

A fixed battery solution is available for both the models, while a swappable battery solution for the new FX Max will be available soon

In its bid to widen its offerings in the electric three-wheeler (E3W) space, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has launched two new electric 3-wheelers — Ape E-City FX Max in the passenger segment at Rs 3.25 lakh, and Ape E-Xtra FX Max in the cargo segment starting at Rs 3.43 lakh (both ex-showroom Pune).

While launching the model, the company claimed that there will be a 30 percent improvement in the on-road driving range —  145 km (± 5 km) per charge for passenger vehicles and 115 km (± 5 km) per charge for cargo vehicles as compared to its current line-up.

A fixed battery solution is available for both models. Going forward, a swappable battery solution for the new FX Max will also be available soon.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our team of engineers has designed the new Apé FX Max range to ensure optimum value for customers through the better range, grade ability, and load-carrying capacity, as well as providing a competitive total cost of ownership.”

The new products will be taking on Omega Seiki Mobility’s Stream in the passenger segment and Rage+ in the cargo segment and some other models in this segment such as Mahindra Treo Zor, Euler HiLoad EV, Keto Motors' ETO Bulke, GMW's Taskman SmartAuto, Kinetic Green's Safar Star 400 L5, Altigreen's NeEV, etc.

Piaggio India also claimed that there will be enhanced grade ability -- 20 percent for passenger variants and 19 percent for cargo variants and a warranty — up to 175,000 km for passenger vehicles and up to 150,000 km for cargo vehicles