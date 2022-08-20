 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai’s famous Double Decker Bus goes electric: A look at its routes, impact and features

Aug 20, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

The first electric double decker to be added to Mumbai’s BEST fleet, the Switch EiV22 can bring about major changes to the city’s carbon footprint. Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu talks about the why the bus is ideal for Mumbai roads.

