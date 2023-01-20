 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with a 1.2-liter engine paired with a manual transmission or an AMT, and CNG is also an option.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift priced at Rs 5.68 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) has been launched in India on January 20. The Hyundai i10 has been one of the longest-produced vehicles by the carmaker in India, and after being on sale for a couple of years, it was due for a mid-cycle update.

Numerous changes have been made to the hatchback, including the addition of the 'Nios' emblem a few years ago. The original i10 evolved into the Grand i10 and is now the i10 Nios.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios specs

The upgraded Grand i10 Nios hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,450mm, dimensions of 3,815mm in length, width of 1,680mm, and stands 1,520mm tall, the company said at the launch.

The top-spec version of the Grand i10 Nios's updated safety features include six airbags while four are provided as standard across the board. A first in the segment, customers can also choose to have all six airbags installed.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift includes a variety of updates, including AC vents for the rear, wireless charging, type-C USB charging ports, automated climate control, auto headlights, and cruise control.