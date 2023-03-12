 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Country's first 100% methanol-powered prototype truck flagged off in Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

Calling it a giant leap in methanol economy being piloted in BMTC buses and Ashok Leyland trucks, NITI Aayog, in a statement said it is a joint initiative by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Ashok Leyland, Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The technology of converting diesel, petrol and CNG engines into operating on 100% methanol (M100) is an initiative under a developmental programme undertaken by the NITI Aayog (Representative image)

In an environment-friendly move, the country's first 100 percent methanol-powered prototype truck was unveiled by Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in Bengaluru on March 12.

Calling the development a giant leap in methanol economy being piloted in BMTC buses and Ashok Leyland trucks, NITI Aayog, in a statement said it is a joint initiative by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Ashok Leyland and Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

“The 10-tonne prototype truck has been built for drivability assessment and durability trials. A detailed development work involving fine tuning the vehicle performance, engine and vehicle durability will be done in the coming months” said a statement from NITI Aayog. The release claimed that it is India’s first and world's second 100 percent methanol (M100) prototype truck.

