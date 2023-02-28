Centre plans spot insurance to cover rising number of uninsured vehicles: Report

The government is planning to offer on-the-spot insurance cover to uninsured vehicles moving on highways, which will include deducting the premium from the owner’s Fastag account, Mint has reported.

The proposal comes amid an alarming rise in uninsured vehicles on the road, estimated to be as much as 40-50 percent of all vehicles in India.

The Centre is reportedly planning a mechanism that will provide mandatory third-party insurance cover for motor vehicle owners at the first instance when their uninsured vehicles are impounded by traffic police or transport department officials. The insurance will cover medical and treatment expenses for accident victims.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

