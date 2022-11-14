BYD ATTO 3 electric SUV price announced: Check details here

Warren Buffet-backed BYD Auto Company ("Build Your Dreams") on November 14 announced the price range of its latest E-SUV, BYD-ATTO 3. The electric vehicle, claimed as "India’s First Sporty Born E-SUV" has been launched at a price of Rs 33.99 lakh (all India, ex-showroom).

BYD-ATTO 3 has received over 1,500 mark bookings since it was announced on October 11. BYD-ATTO 3 is available in 4 colors: Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

The e-SUV by the Chinese electric vehicle maker will be pitted against MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.

The ATTO 3 will come to India via SKD (semi-knocked down) route and will be assembled at the company’s existing facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, Moneycontrol had earlier reported.

Here is a lowdown of BYD ATTO 3 electric SUV

BYD ATTO 3 features:

The new SUV from BYD comes with Blade Battery and features fast charging from 0-80 percent in 50 mins, a range of 521km according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3 seconds. The vehicle also features the L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch (32.5cm) adaptive rotating Screen, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, and a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station. BYD claims that these trappings make this car an "extremely competitive EV offering." Also, ATTO 3 houses mobile phone wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter,among other things. BYD ATTO 3 Charging BYD-ATTO 3 offers a 7kW home charger and its installation service, a 3kW portable charging box, a 3-year free 4G Data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance, and 6 free maintenance service. Besides, the vehicle also offers a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 Lakhs kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the traction battery, 8 years or 1.5 lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the motor and the motor controller, 6 years or 1.5 lakh kilometers for the car. Further details can be found at bydautoindia.com. BYD ATTO 3 availability in India BYD-ATTO 3 e-SUV will be showcased at every BYD India dealership showroom and customers can book the vehicle at any BYD India dealership. The first batch of deliveries of the BYD-ATTO 3 will begin in January 2023. Commenting on the price announcement, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are eager to introduce BYD-ATTO 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.” Furthermore, BYD is planning to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. The company also said that its India unit plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market. "BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations for a better life, promote sustainable development of society, and implement its “Cool the Earth by 1°C” initiative," it added. BYD has two assembly plants in India covering more than 140,000 sqm with 3,000 employees and a cumulative investment of over $200 million in the country till date.

Moneycontrol News

