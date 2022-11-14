 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

BYD ATTO 3 electric SUV price announced: Check details here

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

BYD-ATTO 3 has received over 1,500 mark bookings since it was announced on October 11. The model will be available in 4 colors: Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

BYD Atto 3 E-SUV

Warren Buffet-backed BYD Auto Company ("Build Your Dreams") on November 14 announced the price range of its latest E-SUV, BYD-ATTO 3. The electric vehicle, claimed as "India’s First Sporty Born E-SUV" has been launched at a price of Rs 33.99 lakh (all India, ex-showroom).

BYD-ATTO 3 has received over 1,500 mark bookings since it was announced on October 11. BYD-ATTO 3 is available in 4 colors: Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.

The e-SUV by the Chinese electric vehicle maker will be pitted against MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.

The ATTO 3 will come to India via SKD (semi-knocked down) route and will be assembled at the company’s existing facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, Moneycontrol had earlier reported.

Here is a lowdown of BYD ATTO 3 electric SUV

BYD ATTO 3 features: