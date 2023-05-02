 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka polls: Congress manifesto proposes tunnel roads, revival of elevated corridor project

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Citizen groups have opposed elevated corridor and tunnel projects on the grounds that they may increase the number of private vehicles on city roads.

The manifesto also pledged to rejuvenate the lakes in Bengaluru and develop a blueprint for water sports over the next five years.

The Congress on May 2 released its election manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections, proposing tunnel roads and also its plans to revive the controversial elevated corridor project, which was opposed by a number of citizen groups in Bengaluru.

The opposition party stated that they will construct tunnel roads in the Central Business District area under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to decongest Bengaluru's traffic. In its manifesto, the party stated that it will construct North-South and South-East long elevated flyovers in the city. Citizen groups have opposed elevated corridor and tunnel projects on the grounds that they may increase the number of private vehicles on city roads.

The party also plans to complete the approval and implementation of Bengaluru Metro's Phase 3 and Phase 4 in the next five years and extend the Metro rail to Tumakuru, Vasanthanarasapura industrial hub.

