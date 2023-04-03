Karnataka Elections 2023: Increased vigil at inter-state border points in coastal Karnataka

The Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration has heightened vigil at the border points with Kerala to prevent flow of money and freebies to Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections next month.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi Kumar on Sunday said on April 2 that 10 check posts have been set up at the inter-state border points with Kerala. In all, 27 check points have been set up in Dakshina Kannada including inter-district and local check posts.

He said all measures are being taken to ensure effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct with the help of police and other departments.

A police team seized unaccounted cash from a Kerala-based man who was carrying the money without proper documents when his vehicle was intercepted at one such check post.

Moneycontrol News