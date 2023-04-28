 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xi-Zelensky call improves Ukraine’s relations with China but path to peace not clear

Pranay Sharma
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Chinese experts said the phone conversation demonstrates the great importance Ukraine attaches to ties with China and recognises that it can play a major role in solving the war crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

An hour-long telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday has sparked speculation about whether China could lead Russia and Ukraine to the negotiation table to end the war.

This was the first conversation between the two presidents since the war began in Ukraine in February 2021.

Boost to bilateral relations

Zelensky described his conversation with Xi as “long and meaningful.”