 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Xi Jinping calls for bigger role for China post-Saudi-Iran diplomatic coup; Vows to build military into a 'Great Wall of steel'

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

Speaking for the first time in his precedent-breaking third term as head of state, Xi called on the nation to uphold the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by him.

Xi Jinping (Source: AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday vowed to build the military into a 'Great Wall of steel' to protect the country's sovereignty and sought a bigger role for Beijing in global affairs, days after brokering a Saudi Arabia-Iran deal, regarded as a diplomatic coup.

Speaking for the first time in his precedent-breaking third term as head of state, Xi called on the nation to uphold the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by him.

Xi, 69, also vowed to build the military into a 'Great Wall of Steel' to protect China's sovereignty, amidst growing tensions with the US and some neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the conclusion of the annual session of the Chinese legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), Xi stressed upholding the leadership of the CPC and the centralised, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the main policy body of the party.