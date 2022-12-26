 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With ‘Zero-COVID,’ China proved it’s good at control. Governance is harder

New York Times
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

If good governance is about transparency, responsibility, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the people, the Chinese government has barely practiced it, either in its harsh “zero-COVID” policy, or in its haphazard reopening.

"Deceased, deceased," a staffer in full protective gear shouted as she handed a nurse a death certificate, their hospital in central China overflowing with Covid patients. China is battling a wave of coronavirus infections that has hit the elderly hard but resulted in only a handful of reported deaths after the government redefined the criteria by which Covid-19 fatalities are counted. (Image: AFP)

In its single-minded pursuit of the “zero-COVID” strategy, the Chinese government was omnipresent and omnipotent, using its unlimited resources and unchecked power to control the nation. After having nearly exhausted its resources and the goodwill of the public, the government has now simply disappeared, just as many Chinese are getting very ill with the virus or dying from it.

For much of this year, Yang, an engineer in Shenzhen, took COVID-19 tests nearly every day, from one of the more than 40 government-built booths in his neighborhood. Whenever he missed one, he would get text reminders from his district. After buying pain relief medication, he got calls from three different community workers because the state had strict rules about the sale of such over-the-counter drugs.

Since the Chinese leadership abruptly abandoned its stringent “zero-COVID” policy several weeks ago, Yang has rarely heard from the government.

“No one is in charge now,” said Yang, who asked to be identified only by his surname because of safety concerns. His daughter’s school was still open last week even though most students were staying home, either because they were ill or worried about getting sick. There’s no national mask mandate. People with mild symptoms are showing up at work because no one bothers to check in on them anymore. Medicines are in short supply, so Yang is sharing what he has with friends. His family has four rapid test kits, which are being saved until they’re really needed.

For a powerful government that likes to brag about its command of the country and has published a four-volume compilation of speeches and articles by its top leader titled “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,” the absence of direction at a moment of crisis has made the public question the legitimacy and the credibility of the Chinese Communist Party.

It also highlights a crucial but not always obvious distinction in leadership.