With big bets on Elon Musk, these funds may have a Tesla problem in '23

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

Tesla Inc's steep sell-off is proving to be an ongoing nightmare for fund managers that have bet heavily on the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer.

Overall, 50 actively-managed U.S. equity funds have more than 5% of their assets in the company, exceeding the barrier that many portfolio managers will not cross for one equity position to diversify their exposure. Those funds dropped by an average of 42.1% last year, more than double the average 17% decline among U.S. stock funds, according to Morningstar.

The $6 billion Baron Partners Retail fund, which leads all US mutual funds with about 52% of its assets in Tesla shares, fell nearly 43% last year, while the $54 million Zevenbergen Genea Institutional fund, which has 13% of its assets in Tesla, fell nearly 59%.

Both firms declined to comment for this story.

Tesla fell about 65% last year, with declines accelerating after Musk decided to buy social media network Twitter, which some investors see as a distraction to the chief executive.

Shares nose-dived 37% in December, and fell more than 12% on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2023, after the company's fourth-quarter deliveries fell short of expectations due in part to ongoing logistical difficulties.