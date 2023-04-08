 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Xi, Won’t Xi: China is talking peace, but is it going to stop helping Putin skirt sanctions?

Pranay Sharma
Apr 08, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Macron canoodled with Xi across China, sipped tea, spoke of world peace, and sold 160 Airbus airplanes. But nothing substantive was achieved regarding the Ukraine war, other than stale Chinese state-speak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC2XCS97E6BB

China has begun to distance itself from the war in Ukraine to re-establish ties with the European Union (EU) that had suffered for the past three years due to Covid and the ongoing conflict in Europe. Beijing has said that its “no limit” partnership with Russia was nothing but rhetoric.

But during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula van der Leyen, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave no indication that he was willing to abandon Russia — a relationship from which Beijing has gained significantly, both strategically and economically, in the past two years.

China has not condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has argued that Moscow’s legitimate security concerns will have to be taken into account. However, it has also said that a country's sovereignty and territorial integrity needs to be respected.

European leaders believe China is the only country that can play an important role in resolving the Ukraine crisis.