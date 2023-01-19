 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why China lifted its objection to the UNSC tagging LeT’s Makki a global terrorist

Pranay Sharma
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Whether China’s decision suggests a fundamental shift, reflecting its desire to be more sensitive to India’s concerns, or it’s just a tactical move to refurbish its image, will be understood as things unfold in the Indo-Pacific.

China’s decision on Monday to lift its technical hold against listing Pakistan-based militant Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council (UNSC) has been seen by India as a welcome change from its earlier stand.

But the timing of the decision has surprised observers and raised questions about the reason that compelled Beijing to lift its objection on Makki.

Makki is the Head of Political Affairs of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and the brother-in-law of the organisation’s founder, Hafiz Saeed. The UN had earlier designated Lashkar-e-Tayyiba a global terrorist organisation.

In recent months China had blocked four attempts by India and other countries to get the UNSC to proscribe other Pakistani terrorists, including an attempt to designate Makki a global terrorist in June last year.

“India remains committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable, and irreversible action against terrorism,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, welcoming the development at the UN.

The sanctions against Makki will lead to his assets being frozen and the imposition of a travel ban.