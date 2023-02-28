 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What’s in the Northern Ireland Brexit deal? Here are top five takeaways

Feb 28, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

The deal adds flexibility for goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland and includes a new mechanism for Northern Ireland to challenge amendments to existing EU law while keeping the European Court of Justice as the sole arbiter of EU regulations.

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen during a joint news conference on a post-Brexit deal, in Windsor, on Feb. 27. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Three years after the UK left the European Union, the two have achieved what seemed to be impossible: They clinched an agreement on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements in an attempt to resolve the biggest obstacle left over from the bitter split.

The deal adds flexibility for goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland and includes a new mechanism for Northern Ireland to challenge amendments to existing EU law while keeping the European Court of Justice as the sole arbiter of EU regulations. The UK also agreed to shelve a controversial bill that would allow it to override the agreement.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to give MPs a vote on the new “Windsor Framework” that will likely take place next week, according to a person familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Since the opposition Labour Party has said it will support the deal, it’s likely to pass.

While the accord still needs formal approval on both sides, it could bring the EU-UK relationship back in from the cold. Here are five key takeaways: