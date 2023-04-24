 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What's behind the looming 'x-date' on the US debt limit?

Associated Press
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collects in April from people filing their taxes.

US President Joe Biden (file image) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have each tried to assure the public in recent weeks that they don't want the government of the world's largest economy to default.

In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing "extraordinary measures" to avoid missing payments on its bills.

That started speculation about the "x-date" - the date when those measures would be exhausted and the government might actually default if the limit on federal borrowing is not lifted. The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collects in April from people filing their taxes.

HOW BIG A PROBLEM IS THIS?

It seems ominous, right?