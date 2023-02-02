 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Volvo readies EV blitz in biggest product revamp under Geely

Reuters
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

The Swedish carmaker, wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is expected to launch at least six new battery electric vehicles through 2026, the two people told Reuters.

Volvo Cars is gearing up for an electric blitz to convert all its mainstay models - three SUVs and two sedans - into electric vehicles and to introduce a luxury electric van aimed at boosting sales in Asia, two people with knowledge of the plans said.

The Swedish carmaker, wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is expected to launch at least six new battery electric vehicles through 2026, the two people told Reuters.

Volvo has announced an objective to make its entire lineup fully electric by 2030. The company's Australia unit has said it plans to sell only EVs in that market by 2026.

The previously unreported product plans amount to the largest revamp of Volvo's model line-up since Geely acquired the brand from Ford Motor Co in 2010.