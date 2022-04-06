Vladimir Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Ukrainian authorities of being behind "crude and cynical provocations" in the city of Bucha as he spoke to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed (Orban) about the situation regarding talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives and also gave (his) principled assessment of the Kyiv regime's crude and cynical provocation in the city of Bucha," the Kremlin said, after Ukrainian officials said hundreds of civilians were found dead when Russian troops withdrew from the town.