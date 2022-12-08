 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US senators seek SBF’s testimony at December 14 hearing on FTX

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

FTX Founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

US Senators Sherrod Brown and Patrick Toomey have asked Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at a hearing about cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse on December 14, according to a letter issued Wednesday.

Brown, who is the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, said he and Toomey are prepared to issue a subpoena if the disgraced crypto founder doesn’t choose to appear voluntarily.

Brown wrote that Bankman-Fried “must answer” for the failures of FTX Trading Ltd. and of Alameda Research, two of the entities in the sprawling and now-bankrupt FTX universe. “There are still significant unanswered questions about how client funds were misappropriated, how clients were blocked from withdrawing their own money, and how you orchestrated a cover up,” he wrote.

Bankman-Fried had previously suggested that he would be willing to appear in front of a different committee — House Financial Services — after he’d finished “learning and reviewing.”

Rep. Waters, and the House Committee on Financial Services:

Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain.