US securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program.

Genesis, a part of Digital Currency Group, entered into a deal with Gemini in December 2020 to offer Gemini customers the chance to loan their crypto assets to Genesis in exchange for earning interest, the SEC said. Beginning in February 2021, they raised billions of dollars' worth of crypto assets from investors, the SEC said.

The firms violated securities laws through the offer and sale of crypto assets through their Gemini Earn product, the SEC said.

In a Twitter post, Gemini co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tyler Winklevoss called the complaint disappointing and said the company looks forward to defending itself.

"This action does nothing to further our efforts and help Earn users get their assets back. Their behavior is totally counterproductive," he said.

Genesis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.