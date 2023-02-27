 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US preparing antitrust suit to block Adobe plan to buy Figma

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

The lawsuit could come as early as next month, Bloomberg reported.

The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an antitrust lawsuit to block software maker Adobe Inc's $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit could come as early as next month, Bloomberg reported.

Responding to the report, Adobe said it and Figma were in different product areas, with Figma focusing on interactive designs.

"We are engaged in constructive and cooperative discussions with regulators in the US, UK and EU among others. We continue to expect to close the transaction in 2023," the company said in a statement.