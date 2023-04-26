 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US-listed China stocks see $100 billion wipeout in jittery month

Bloomberg
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

American depositary receipts of internet giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to JD.com Inc. slid Tuesday and sent the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index lower for a sixth straight session, notching the benchmark’s longest streak of losses in more than a year.

US-listed Chinese stocks have lost over $100 billion in market value in April as concerns over geopolitical tensions eclipse optimism about the Asian giant’s economy.

American depositary receipts of internet giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to JD.com Inc. slid Tuesday and sent the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index lower for a sixth straight session, notching the benchmark’s longest streak of losses in more than a year. Following a plunge of over 10% since the end of March, the gauge is heading toward its worst month since October.

Property and technology stocks will be in focus when trading in China begins on Wednesday. Shares of developers may move after the country set up a nationwide real estate registration system, clearing a major technical hurdle for rolling out a long-awaited property tax. Meanwhile, investors are watching tech stocks across Asia after strong results out of both Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.