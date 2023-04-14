 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US bank system 'resilient' despite SVB collapse: Fed official

AFP
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:49 PM IST

The Fed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced they are conducting separate reviews into their oversight of US banks in light of the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank. Both have said they will publish their findings by May 1.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank failed in rapid succession last month following a rush for deposits by concerned customers.

The US banking and financial systems remain "safe, sound, strong and resilient," despite the rapid collapse of two regional US banks last month, Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman said Friday.

US and European regulators took a number of significant emergency measures in the days that followed, which appear to have calmed the financial markets.

"While this episode has demonstrated that some changes may be warranted, I do not believe the failure of these two institutions is an indictment of the broader regulatory landscape," Bowman said in prepared remarks.