US asks Tesla about Elon Musk tweet on driver monitoring function

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is in contact with Tesla about a tweet Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote about a driver monitoring function.

A Dec. 31 tweet suggested drivers with more than 10,000 miles using Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system should be able to disable the "steering wheel nag," an alert that instructs drivers to hold the wheel to confirm they are paying attention. Musk responded: "Agreed, update coming in Jan."

NHTSA said Monday it "is in contact with Tesla to gather additional information." The Associated Press reported NHTSA's statement earlier.