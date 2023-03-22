 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson to be grilled over partygate scandal

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

The House of Commons Privileges Committee has published a fresh bundle of evidence, including photographs and statements from Johnson's close aides at the time, ahead of the oral evidence session.

In his own written evidence published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson admitted he did mislead MPs over partygate but in good faith. (AP file image)

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson will be grilled by a cross-party parliamentary panel for several hours on Wednesday to establish whether he knowingly misled the House of Commons over the partygate scandal of COVID law-breaking parties at Downing Street.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee has published a fresh bundle of evidence, including photographs and statements from Johnson's close aides at the time, ahead of the oral evidence session.

The seven-member committee, which scrutinises members of Parliament, said it was publishing the material for the benefit of those following the oral evidence session.

"The documents comprise the evidence and materials that will be referred to in the course of oral questioning by MPs," it said, adding that much of the material has already been previously published.