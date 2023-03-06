 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter suffers major outage disabling external links

Mar 06, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector

Twitter on Monday suffered a major outage with users worldwide reporting they could no longer read links to articles from outside websites.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," the company's tech support account said in a tweet, blaming the problem on "unintended consequences" from an update to the platform.

The breakdown, which appeared fixed in less than an hour, comes as the Elon Musk-owned social media giant was trying hard to stabilize after several rounds of layoffs saw more than two thirds of staff let go.

Experts say Twitter is running on a skeleton staff, leaving the platform vulnerable to outages as well as disinformation and harmful content given the fewer numbers to keep the site up and running.