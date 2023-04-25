 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Top US intelligence official warns of global digital crackdown on dissent

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Invasive spyware, disinformation and other technological tools pose a grave threat to US national security, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Monday. Even worse, she added, artificial intelligence can enable regimes to head off efforts to counter them.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The White House on Thursday is expected to request a Pentagon budget for fiscal 2024 that exceeds $835 billion, the biggest-ever defense budget in nominal terms.

Countries including China and Iran are deploying digital repression more frequently to target dissent both at home and beyond their borders, the top US intelligence official said, raising the alarm about the erosion of democratic norms worldwide.

Invasive spyware, disinformation and other technological tools pose a grave threat to US national security, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Monday. Even worse, she added, artificial intelligence can enable regimes to head off efforts to counter them.

“The use of these technologies and methods to monitor and limit dissent are on a trajectory to become even more pervasive, targeted and complex,” Haines said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

“We’re seeing more and more instances of other countries engaging in digital repression and their adoption of these approaches is, in turn, contributing to further democratic erosion,” she said.