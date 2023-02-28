 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TikTok suffers another blow as Canada imposes ban

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

The move underscores the growing lobby against the social media app owned by ByteDance, the world's most valuable start-up, over concerns of its proximity to the Chinese government and hold over user data across the world.

Canada became the latest country to announce a ban on TikTok from government-issued devices, saying it presents an "unacceptable" level of risk to privacy and security.

Here is a list of countries and entities that have implemented a partial or complete ban on TikTok:

India