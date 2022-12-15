This is the world’s biggest stock winner of 2022 with 1,600% gain

In a turbulent year marred by global monetary tightening, recession fears, and a war in Ukraine, a mining stock in Indonesia is proving to be the world’s best performer with a whopping 1,595% rally.

Shares of PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia have moved sideways since sliding from a peak in April, but are still handsomely beating peers in the 2,803-member Bloomberg World Index — delivering more than double the returns of runner-up Turkish Airlines.

Adaro has seen its share price skyrocket since a Jan. 3 debut in Jakarta, catapulting from 100 rupiah to 2,990 rupiah in just over three months before a downshift took hold. It closed at 1,695 rupiah on Wednesday, with a market cap of about $4.5 billion.

Shows year-to-date returns for Bloomberg World Index

While the stock’s fortune has been closely tied to global coal prices, analysts see more gains thanks to Adaro’s strategy to use its windfall profit to diversify into aluminum and battery making for electric vehicles.

The company reported a 482% jump in net profit in the nine months through September as its average selling price more than doubled and coal sales volume jumped 41%. Forecasts from five analysts compiled by Bloomberg suggest another 42% upside in stock prices over the next 12 months.

Adaro’s price-to-book ratio at about 9.4 is near its lowest since listing, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, though it’s about six times higher than domestic peers including PT Bukit Asam and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah. China’s Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co. and Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd. — both of which produce coking coal — have ratios at about 2.

Bloomberg

READ MORE