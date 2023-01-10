 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Third Sam Bankman-Fried associate Nishad Singh met with prosecutors

Bloomberg
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

Nishad Singh, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, attended a so-called proffer session last week at the Southern District of New York US Attorney’s Office, according to people familiar with the matter.

Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh met with federal prosecutors in a bid to become the third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle to seek a cooperation deal in the fraud case over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.

Singh, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, attended a so-called proffer session last week at the Southern District of New York US Attorney’s Office, according to people familiar with the matter. At such meetings, individuals are usually granted a limited immunity to share what they know with prosecutors.

A proffer session doesn’t automatically lead to a cooperation agreement. Prosecutors must weigh the value of Singh’s information before deciding whether to offer him a deal that could see him plead guilty and cooperate in exchange for possible leniency.

A Singh cooperation deal would leave Bankman-Fried, who pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts last week, increasingly isolated. Caroline Ellison, who was the chief executive of FTX’s hedge fund arm Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, FTX’s co-founder, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are working with authorities.

A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office and Singh’s lawyer, Andrew D. Goldstein, declined to comment.

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of laundering customer funds through political and charitable donations as part of a yearslong fraud of “epic proportions” at FTX. The indictment against Bankman-Fried also alleges campaign finance violations.