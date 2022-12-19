 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'The situation at the LAC is unlikely to improve and may well worsen in coming days'

Pranay Sharma
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

Strategic affairs expert Srinath Raghavan points out that the India and China have not had a substantive meeting on the border issue in almost three years, and suggests that New Delhi change course on the issue

Srinath Raghavan is an Indian historian of contemporary history and one of the leading commentators on strategic affairs. He is professor of history and international relations at the Ashoka University and a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He also had a short stint in the Indian Army. Raghavan has authored several books, including “War and Peace in Modern India”, in which he details India-China relations and their dispute over the unsettled boundary. He spoke to Pranay Sharma on the recent clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the current strains in India-China relations. Edited excerpts:

Last week there were reports of Indian and Chinese troops clashing with each other in the Ladakh (Arunachal Pradesh) sector of the LAC. We had another such clash in Galwan in 2020. Why are they happening so frequently?

India and China have differing interpretations of where the LAC runs and these tend to overlap in several places. Both sides also send military patrols up to the LAC as claimed by them, so there are situations where their troops run up against each other. This is the basic, underlying reason for such face-offs.

Are there other reasons too?

Each specific instance will, of course, have other causes too. In the spring of 2020 in the Ladakh sector, the PLA (People’s Liberation Army, China’s military force) moved in a premeditated fashion into areas claimed by India as falling on its side of the LAC in a clear bid to challenge and change the Indian interpretation of the status quo prevailing in these parts. This led to the clash in Galwan and the situation in Ladakh remains unresolved to a considerable extent even now.

The Indian government claims the clashes happened because the Chinese soldiers were trying to enter Indian territory. Is that how you see it?
Insofar as Chinese troops were trying to evict an Indian post in areas that India deems as falling within its conception of the LAC in the area, this is obviously right. The Chinese, of course, have their own reading of the LAC. Even so, this was another instance where the Chinese had sought to change the status quo on the ground.