The parents in the middle of FTX’s collapse

New York Times
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Bankman and Fried are under scrutiny for their connections to a business that collapsed amid accusations of fraud and misuse of customer funds.

At the height of its corporate power, cryptocurrency exchange FTX convened a group of athletes and celebrities for a charity event in March at the Miami Heat’s NBA arena. Local high school students competed for more than $1 million in prizes, pitching “Shark Tank”-style business ideas to a panel of judges that included David Ortiz, a former Boston Red Sox slugger, and Kevin O’Leary, an actual “Shark Tank” host.

But the event’s organizer was a figure better known in academic circles — Joseph Bankman, a longtime tax professor at Stanford Law School and father of Sam Bankman-Fried, the now-disgraced founder of FTX.

Wearing a baseball cap with FTX’s logo, Bankman walked onstage to help announce the winners of two $500,000 checks. Behind the scenes, he played the role of FTX diplomat, introducing his son to the head of a Florida nonprofit organization that was helping adults in the area set up bank accounts linked to the crypto exchange’s platform. Two months later, Bankman-Fried promoted the partnership in testimony to Congress, where he was pushing crypto-friendly legislation.

In the months before FTX filed for bankruptcy, on Nov. 11, Bankman was a prominent cheerleader for the company, helping to shape the narrative that his son was using crypto to save the world by donating to charity and giving low-income people access to the financial system.

Bankman and his wife, Stanford Law professor Barbara Fried, were more than just supportive parents backing their child’s business. Bankman was a paid FTX employee who traveled frequently to the Bahamas, where the exchange was based. Fried did not work for the company, but her son was among the donors in a political advocacy network that she orchestrated.

Now Bankman and Fried are under scrutiny for their connections to a business that collapsed amid accusations of fraud and misuse of customer funds. No evidence has emerged linking them to the potentially criminal practices that caused the exchange to implode. But their son was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, and his fortune has dwindled to almost nothing. The charitable work that Bankman spearheaded has largely collapsed.