The great hiking cycle is seen as done as yields drop below cash

Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Benchmark short-end bond yields have crashed below their economy’s cash rates across most of the developed world in the few sessions since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Global bond markets have declared that the steepest global monetary tightening campaign in a generation is as good as done.

US two-year yields led the way with their biggest rally since the 1980s, tumbling more than a percentage point over the previous three days as traders moved to price in two Federal Reserve rate cuts within six months. Similar-dated yields across every developed-market economy outside Japan all dropped at least 39 basis points.