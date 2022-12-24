 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World

The first 14 days of January will be crucial on how COVID-19 progresses in India: Dr Randeep Guleria

Himanshu Arya
Dec 24, 2022

The former director of AIIMS says people can travel as long as they are vaccinated and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Encourages all eligible ones to take the third (booster) shot.

The first fortnight of January will be crucial in the way COVID-19 takes hold in India, said Dr Randeep Guleria, pulmonologist and former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Speaking on the growing concern of a possible new wave of coronavirus in India, following the recent spike in the BF.7 Omicron variant in China, Dr Guleria said, “The first 14 days of January will be crucial for us to watch out for COVID-19, as people travel and come back.”

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Dr Guleria said, “As people travel and come back, and then you have an incubation period, which may be five to seven days, you will come to know if there is a surge in the number of cases as far as travel-related transmission of infection is concerned.”

Emphasising the need to closely monitor COVID-19 cases during the next month, he recalled the events of 2019 that resulted in global pandemonium. “It started with the Chinese New Year and a lot of people from Wuhan travelling to Italy and Europe and carrying with them the infection there. And then we had this huge surge of cases in Europe, especially in Italy. So, that had a ripple effect for many weeks and months,” he said.

Last time, the surge in cases happened right after the holiday season as many people travelled and airports witnessed heavy crowding. According to Dr Guleria, people can continue to travel as long as they are vaccinated and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“Those who have not taken the third shot, that is the booster dose, should come forward and take it,” recommended Dr Guleria. He added that the US and Europe are administrating bivalent vaccines (covering SARS-CoV and Omicron), although its use in India is to be watched as the data surrounding its efficacy is still not “strong”.