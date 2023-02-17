 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix flaws in behaviour

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

The recall, part of a larger investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla's automated driving systems, came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads.

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its 'Full Self-Driving' system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.