Startup CEO fired for LSD use claims discrimination in lawsuit

Dec 06, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Justin Zhu, who was fired from Iterable Inc. last year after disagreements with his investors, claims in a complaint filed in state court in San Francisco that the company's stated reason for firing him, that he violated company policy by using an illegal drug, was "pretextual and a subterfuge."

Justin Zhu, co-founder of Iterable Inc., at his home in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Zhu and his co-founder poured their life savings into a new startup, Iterable, that created marketing campaigns and notifications that target customers in highly tailored ways, such as via email or text alerts telling customers the status of their food delivery orders.

The former chief executive of a high-flying technology startup who was fired for using LSD sued the company and some of its venture backers, claiming the real reason for his termination was his East Asian background.

His firing came after the issue of discrimination against Asian Americans became a national conversation following the 2021 killings of eight people in Atlanta, most of them women of Asian descent. That spring, Zhu helped organize Stand with Asian Americans, a coalition of executives who condemned violence and pledged donations to help victims. The issue came up during a meeting with Iterable investors Murat Bicer and Shardul Shah, according to the complaint.

``They stated that if he cared about Asian causes, he could invest in them, not serve the goal by being a role model as CEO,’’ Zhu said in the complaint.  ``Shardul pointed to the statement by a potential investor who said that Justin did not look like an enterprise CEO. The potential investor stated that the company’s Caucasian COO looked more like a CEO than Justin did.’’

Bicer, a partner at Charles River Ventures was also named as defendants in the suit. Zhu’s lawyer said he filed an amended complaint on Monday in which Shah, a partner at Index Ventures SA, was removed from the list of defendants.

Iterable didn’t have an immediate comment on the lawsuit. Charles  River Ventures and Index Ventures didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.