Sri Lanka's local body polls postponed indefinitely due to lack of funds: Election Commission

Apr 11, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

The election to appoint new administrations to 340 local councils for a four-year term was postponed since March last year due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Sri Lanka's election body on Tuesday said the local body polls scheduled to be held on April 25 have now been postponed indefinitely due to an acute shortage of funds.

The Election Commission made the announcement a day after its officials held meetings with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and members of major political parties.

The Election Commission's director general Saman Sri Ratnayake said that the next date for holding elections would be announced only after the Treasury confirms the disbursal of funds.

The local body polls, which were earlier scheduled on March 9, got postponed to April 25, due to a plethora of reasons linked to Sri Lanka's current economic crisis.