 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Southwest Airlines grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues

Associated Press
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Southwest said on Twitter that it asked the Federal Aviation Administration to hold up departures because of intermittent" technical issues and hoped to resume flights as soon as possible.

Southwest Airlines

Federal officials halted Southwest Airlines flights from taking off on Tuesday.

By late morning on the East Coast, more than 1,500 Southwest flights had been delayed, accounting for well over half of all delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.

Southwest said on Twitter that it asked the Federal Aviation Administration to hold up departures because of intermittent" technical issues and hoped to resume flights as soon as possible.

The airline did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the technical problem.